Rome moves to shield Italy Inc from corporate raiders
ROME, Feb 8 Italy's government is concerned about the vulnerability of its companies to foreign takeover, particularly those it considers of national importance, and is moving to defend them.
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Time Warner Cable TWC.N is in late-stage talks to buy The Carlyle Group's [CYL.UL] cable operator Insight Communications Co for around $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
Time Warner could announce a deal as soon as Monday, said the report, which cited two people with knowledge of the matter. Talks could still fall apart, the report said.
Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United States, Carlyle's website says. It sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services, serving around 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Time Warner and Insight could not immediately be reached for comment. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dale Hudson)
* Acquires e-integration GmbH, strengthening its EDI Position in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SITO Mobile sells remaining wireless application business to 3Cinteractive