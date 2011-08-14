NEW YORK, Aug 14 Time Warner Cable TWC.N is in late-stage talks to buy The Carlyle Group's [CYL.UL] cable operator Insight Communications Co for around $3 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Time Warner could announce a deal as soon as Monday, said the report, which cited two people with knowledge of the matter. Talks could still fall apart, the report said.

Insight is the 10th-largest cable operator in the United States, Carlyle's website says. It sells cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services, serving around 750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Time Warner and Insight could not immediately be reached for comment. A Carlyle spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Dale Hudson)