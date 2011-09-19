WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Time Warner Cable TWC.N
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Insight Communications
from the Carlyle Group [CYL.UL], the Federal Trade Commission
said on Monday.
The deal, announced in mid-August, was valued at $3
billion.
Time Warner is looking to boost its presence in the
Midwest. Insight, the 10th-largest U.S. cable operator, sells
cable television, high-speed Internet and telephone services to
750,000 customers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a listing of
reviewed deals that it puts out several times a week.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)