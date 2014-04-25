BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
April 25 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a marketer and distributor of healthcare and cleaning products, said it would buy rival Insight Pharmaceuticals Corp for $750 million in cash to expand its feminine care products range.
As part of the deal, Prestige will acquire tax attributes with a present value of about $100 million, the company said in a statement.
Insight Pharmaceuticals, known for the Monistat brand of over-the-counter yeast infection treatment, also makes home pregnancy test products. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
March 14 Luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group said on Tuesday that it was exploring options, including changes to its capital structure or a sale, as it seeks relief from a swelling debt load amid renewed buyout interest from Hudson's Bay Co.
DUBLIN, March 14 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group on Tuesday priced its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share in a listing of around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.