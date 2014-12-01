Dec 1 Insigma Technology Co Ltd

* Clarifies that it and unit not in the race to bid for Italy's Finmeccanica's rail assets, nor does it team up with Chengdu-based construction equipment maker Xinzhu Road & Bridge Machinery Co Ltd on a possible bid

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rL6V1s

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)