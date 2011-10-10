* Co says FDA asks for additional information
By Kavyanjali Kaushik
Oct 10 Drugmaker Insmed Inc said the
U.S. health regulator is continuing the hold on the company's
late-stage trial of a treatment for lung infection in patients
with cystic fibrosis, sending its shares down to their lowest
ever.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company's stock fell as much as
37 percent to $2.75, making it the top percentage loser on
Nasdaq.
The company has lost about two-thirds of its value since
August, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed
a hold on the trial after reviewing data from a long-term
toxicity study in rats.
"I think this represents a one-year to 18 months delay in
the initiation of the clinical trial in cystic fibrosis," RBC
Capital Markets analyst Jason Kantor told Reuters.
Insmed said the FDA did not inform the company about another
late-stage trial for the treatment, ARIKACE, in patients with
non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease, which is also
currently on hold.
"The NTM condition is being reviewed by different people in
the FDA, so it's possible that they could come to a different
set of conclusion (on the trial for NTM lung disease), but the
most likely outcome would be something similar," Kantor added.
Insmed said the FDA informed it about the lack of sufficient
information to assess the risks for the treatment for cystic
fibrosis, and asked for a 9-month toxicity study in dogs to test
the treatment in non-rodents.
Analyst Kantor said there is a possibility the FDA could
find safety issues in the dog trial, similar to those found in
the rat study.
Insmed, which is a development stage biopharmaceutical
company that focuses on developing lung infection drugs, said it
would provide further update on the trial once it assesses the
impact of the FDA's decision.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)