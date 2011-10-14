Oct 14 Insmed Inc said the U.S. health
regulator will continue a hold on the second late-stage trial of
its lung drug as the agency does not have enough data to assess
potential cancer risks and requires the company to conduct a new
mid-stage trial.
The news follows the company's announcement on Monday that
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would continue a hold on
another late-stage trial of the same drug, Arikace.
Shares of the company fell about 16 percent to $2.95 in
pre-market trade. They closed at $3.50 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
On Aug. 1, the company said the FDA placed a hold on two
late-stage trials for the drug, in cystic fibrosis patients with
Pseudomonas lung infections and patients with non-tuberculous
mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.
FDA now requires the company to conduct a mid-stage study in
adult NTM patients to provide efficacy and safety data, and to
further revise the assessment of a rat carcinogenicity study
findings.
"Now that we have responses from the FDA with respect to
both clinical holds, we are seeking further inputs from the
agency in order to gain a better understanding of their requests
regarding CF and NTM," Chief Executive Timothy Whitten said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)