Oct 14 Insmed Inc said the U.S. health regulator will continue a hold on the second late-stage trial of its lung drug as the agency does not have enough data to assess potential cancer risks and requires the company to conduct a new mid-stage trial.

The news follows the company's announcement on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would continue a hold on another late-stage trial of the same drug, Arikace.

Shares of the company fell about 16 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trade. They closed at $3.50 on Thursday on Nasdaq.

On Aug. 1, the company said the FDA placed a hold on two late-stage trials for the drug, in cystic fibrosis patients with Pseudomonas lung infections and patients with non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

FDA now requires the company to conduct a mid-stage study in adult NTM patients to provide efficacy and safety data, and to further revise the assessment of a rat carcinogenicity study findings.

"Now that we have responses from the FDA with respect to both clinical holds, we are seeking further inputs from the agency in order to gain a better understanding of their requests regarding CF and NTM," Chief Executive Timothy Whitten said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)