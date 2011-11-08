* Q3 adj loss $0.34/shr vs est $0.29/shr
* Rev falls 77 pct to $0.4 million
Nov 8 Drugmaker Insmed Inc posted a
wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by added costs
associated with the clinical hold on the late-stage trial of its
lung infection drug.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put on hold the
late-stage trials of Arikace in two form of lung diseases --
cystic fibrosis and non-tuberculous mycobacterial -- citing
insufficient safety data.
"Insmed clearly has some critical business decisions to be
made with respect to Arikace," Chief Executive Timothy Whitten
said on a conference call on Tuesday.
He said the company was evaluating the FDA's feedback and is
yet to take a decision on the drug's development.
Third-quarter net loss widened to $34.6 million, or $1.39
per share, from $0.3 million, or 3 cents a share, a year ago.
The company took a charge of about $26 million related to
the added costs caused by the regulatory hold on the trials.
Excluding these charges, the company reported a loss of 34
cents a share, while analysts on average had expected a loss of
29 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 77 percent to $0.4 million.
Research and development expenses rose over eight times to
$6.9 million, mainly on Arikace development and the
manufacturing of supplies to support it, the company said.
General and administrative costs rose to $2.5 million from
$1.6 million a year ago.
Shares of Richmond, Virginia-based Insmed, which have lost
two-thirds of its market value since August, closed at $3.31 on
Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)