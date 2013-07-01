Australia new vehicle sales slip in Feb-VFACTS
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
July 1 Insmed Inc said a late-stage trial of its experimental lung infection drug showed the therapy was as effective as another approved treatment.
The drug, Arikace, was being tested as a treatment for a bacterial infection in cystic fibrosis patients. The trial met its main goal of showing Arikace was not inferior to Tovi, Novartis's drug for the same infection.
SYDNEY, March 3 Australian new vehicle sales turned lower in February even as sales of sport utility vehicles outpaced those of passenger cars for the first time ever.
March 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announces increased gold production in 2016 with plans for continued expansion in 2017 for Cerro Prieto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: