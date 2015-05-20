BRIEF-Lawrence Seidman reports 5.23 pct stake in Hv Bancorp as of March 17
LONDON May 20 The acquisition of Finnish inspection and testing business Inspecta Group will be backed with 245 million euros ($271.73 million) of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.
3i-group, which acquired Inspecta in 2007, agreed in April to sell the Helsinki-headquartered business to ACTA, a portfolio company of private equity firm NPM Capital. ACTA is a Dutch holding company of TIC companies Kiwa and Shield Group International.
Barclays, Danske Bank and Rabobank are leading the debt financing, which comprises a 220 million euro term loan and a 25 million euros of revolving credit and acquisition facilities, the sources said.
A bank meeting was held with a selection of funds on May 20 that will have a first look at the financing and a chance to buy it early, before it launches to general syndication, the sources said.
The combination of Kiwa, Shield Group and Inspecta will create a company with 4,000 specialists, active in 27 countries. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)
NEW YORK, March 22 The family-owned company that until recently was headed by U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law hopes to turn an aging New York office tower into a signature development that could be worth up to $12 billion, a report said on Wednesday.