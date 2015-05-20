LONDON May 20 The acquisition of Finnish inspection and testing business Inspecta Group will be backed with 245 million euros ($271.73 million) of leveraged loans, banking sources said on Wednesday.

3i-group, which acquired Inspecta in 2007, agreed in April to sell the Helsinki-headquartered business to ACTA, a portfolio company of private equity firm NPM Capital. ACTA is a Dutch holding company of TIC companies Kiwa and Shield Group International.

Barclays, Danske Bank and Rabobank are leading the debt financing, which comprises a 220 million euro term loan and a 25 million euros of revolving credit and acquisition facilities, the sources said.

A bank meeting was held with a selection of funds on May 20 that will have a first look at the financing and a chance to buy it early, before it launches to general syndication, the sources said.

The combination of Kiwa, Shield Group and Inspecta will create a company with 4,000 specialists, active in 27 countries. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)