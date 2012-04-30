UPDATE 2-Hershey's sales miss as China continues to struggle
* Forecasts FY17 adj. EPS $4.72-$4.81 vs. est. $4.64 (Adds analyst comments, details, shares)
* Q1 EPS $0.54 vs est $0.51
* Q1 rev $595.2 mln vs est $601.5 mln
April 30 Human resources services provider Insperity Inc posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations, as customers stepped up hiring.
The average number of worksite employees paid per month rose 9 percent for the first quarter, the company said.
"These are outstanding results, particularly in light of a weakening labor market," CEO Paul Sarvadi said in a statement.
Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 54 cents per share, from $8.8 million, or 33 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $595.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 51 cents per share on revenue of $601.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 47 percent in value since touching a year-low in September, closed at $29.32 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
