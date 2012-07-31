BRIEF-National Retail Properties Q4 core FFO per common share $ 0.60
July 31 Human resources services provider Insperity Inc reported a slightly higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as customers stepped up hiring.
The company, which provides services like payroll and employee insurance, reported net income of $5.6 million, or 22 cents per share for the second quarter, compared with $6.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which competes with Towers Watson and Co , On Assignment Inc and ManpowerGroup, said revenue rose 10 percent to $519.3 million. The average number of employees using their services per month rose 8.3 percent for the second quarter, the company said.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 21 cents per share on revenue of $529.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $27.21 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
