* Lenders had pushed debtor South Edge into bankruptcy
* Inspirada project once expected to have 11,500 homes
* Secured lenders recovering 90-93 pct of amount owed
* KBHome, Toll, others to keep control-papers
Oct 28 A federal bankruptcy judge has cleared
the way for the developer of Inspirada, a nearly 2,000-acre
housing community near Las Vegas, to emerge from Chapter 11
protection under the control of several big U.S. homebuilders.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Bruce Markell in Las Vegas on
Thursday approved the reorganization plan for South Edge LLC,
which had developed the master planned community in Henderson,
Nevada, court papers show.
Inspirada was once expected to have about 11,500 homes but
stalled as the Las Vegas housing market collapsed.
The South Edge venture included several builders led by
KBHome (KBH.N), with its 48.5 percent stake.
Lenders including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo
& Co (WFC.N) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) pushed South Edge
into bankruptcy in December following a loan default. Several
homebuilders settled with the lenders in June. [ID:nN16222897]
The reorganization plan calls for KBHome, Beazer Homes USA
Inc (BZH.N), Toll Brothers Inc (TOL.N) and Weyerhaeuser Co
(WY.N) affiliate Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Co to retain control
of Inspirada, court papers show.
Secured lenders would be paid between $329.5 million and
$339.5 million, or 89.9 percent to 92.6 percent of the $367.5
million they are still owed, the papers show.
The case is In re: South Edge LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
District of Nevada, No. 10-32968.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Gerald
E. McCormick)