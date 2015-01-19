Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 19 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 2.9 billion yuan ($466.61 million) in private placement of shares
* Says shares have resumed trading
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IZilB3; bit.ly/1CquLiW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2150 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order