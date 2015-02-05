Feb 5 Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd

* Says revises private placement plan, to raise up to 2.7 billion yuan ($431.89 million) from 2.9 billion yuan

* Says shares to resume trading on Feb 6

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DhpkG4; bit.ly/1zTAqS0

