Oct 3 The legions of people who use Instagram
will start to see advertising in their photo sharing feed in the
next couple of months.
The popular photo-based social network, snapped up by
Facebook Inc, will roll out advertising in the United
States in a bid to become a "sustainable business," Instagram
said in a blog post on Thursday.
Instagram acknowledged the transition would be delicate
since its 150 million users are not used to ads peppering photo
streams of family and vacations, and might be alienated by the
effort.
"Seeing photos and videos from brands you don't follow will
be new, so we'll start slow," the blog post said.
"If you see an ad you don't like, you'll be able to hide it
and provide feedback about what didn't feel right. We're relying
on your input to help us continually improve the Instagram
experience."
Instagram is the latest social media network to turn to
advertising to capitalize on its millions of users. Advertisers
are projected to spend close to $10 billion on social network
ads worldwide this year, according to research firm eMarketer.
Worldwide spending on mobile advertising, which could fit
nicely with Instagram since people use the app on the go, is
forecast by eMarketer to reach $8.8 billion this year.
When Facebook acquired Instagram last year, it paid an
eye-popping $1 billion in cash for the app-maker, which had
scant revenue.
Facebook too has been ramping up its efforts to seize more
ad dollars especially those earmarked for smartphones and other
mobile devices.