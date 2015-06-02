June 2 Instagram said on Tuesday that it is
taking steps to make its ads available to all types of
businesses, not just hand-selected brands.
Starting in June, Instagram this year is rolling out to
advertisers the ability to more closely direct campaigns by zip
code and other data sets like interests in the same ways that
brands can target consumers on its parent company Facebook Inc
.
In addition it will let advertisers link to external
websites or app stores with buttons such as "shop now," "sign
up," "learn more," and "install now."
Currently, it works closely with only a handful of brands
like Levi's, Banana Republic and Ben & Jerry's. Ads can only be
targeted by gender, age and country.
"The quality of the ad experience remains a very important
point of differentiation for us," Instagram's global head of
business and brand development James Quarles said in an
interview.
The move to widen and sharpen the ad platform is a
significant one for the popular mobile photo app that has more
than 200 million daily active users across the world. It has
carefully allowed advertising on its platform starting a year
and a half ago. Facebook acquired Instagram for $1 billion in
2012.
Quarles added that making ads more relevant and delivering
them to the right target is the next stage of development.
Still, by opening up to all advertisers, including hundreds
of thousands of small businesses, Instagram risks losing quality
control of campaigns and potentially irking users.
"People are used to seeing beautiful brand imagery in their
feeds," said Debra Aho Williamson, principal analyst at
eMarketer. "Now they will see some direct response ads and we
all know the baggage that comes with that."
Still, Williamson expects a "strong ramp-up" from
advertisers long eager to do more with the platform.
Facebook does not break out Instagram revenue but Pivotal
Research estimates it is in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
Kfir Gavrieli, co-founder and CEO of Tieks, an online-only
retailer known for its ballet flats, said it's currently "clumsy
and awkward" for an Instagram user to get from a post to a
landing page.
"The shop now button," he said, "will be much more
seamless."
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Christian
Plumb)