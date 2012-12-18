SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Instagram, the popular
photo-sharing service owned by Facebook Inc, said Tuesday
it has "no plans" to incorporate user photos into ads in
response to a growing public outcry over a new privacy policies
unveiled this week.
Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said in a blog post that users
had incorrectly interpreted Instagram's revised terms of
service, released Monday, to mean that user photos would be sold
to others without compensation.
"This is not true and it is our mistake that this language
is confusing," Systrom said. "To be clear: it is not our
intention to sell your photos. We are working on updated
language in the terms to make sure this is clear."
Facebook bought the fast-growing photo service - now with
100 million users - earlier this year in a cash-and-stock deal
valued initially at $1 billion. The transaction closed in
September at $715 million, reflecting the recent decline in
Facebook shares.