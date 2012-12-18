SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Instagram, the popular
photo-sharing service owned by Facebook Inc, said on
Tuesday it has "no plans" to incorporate user photos into ads in
response to a growing public outcry over new privacy policies
unveiled this week.
Instagram Chief Executive Kevin Systrom said in a blog post
that users had incorrectly interpreted Instagram's revised terms
of service, released on Monday, to mean that user photos would
be sold to others without compensation.
"This is not true and it is our mistake that this language
is confusing," Systrom said. "To be clear: it is not our
intention to sell your photos. We are working on updated
language in the terms to make sure this is clear."
But Systrom said Instagram may display users' profile
pictures and information about who they follow as part of an ad
- a social marketing technique similar to what Facebook uses in
its "sponsored stories" ad product.
He added that Instagram will not incorporate users' uploaded
photos as ads because the service wants "to avoid things like
advertising banners."
Instagram, which is free to use, triggered an uproar this
week when it revised its terms of service in order to begin
carrying advertising.
Facebook bought the fast-growing photo service - now with
100 million users - earlier this year in a cash-and-stock deal
valued initially at $1 billion. The transaction closed in
September at $715 million, reflecting a decline in the value of
Facebook shares.