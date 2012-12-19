SAN FRANCISCO Dec 18 Instagram, which spurred
suspicions this week that it would sell user photos after
revising its terms of service, has sparked renewed debate about
how much control over personal data users must give up to live
and participate in a world steeped in social media.
In forcefully establishing a new set of usage terms,
Instagram, the massively popular photo-sharing service owned by
Facebook Inc, has claimed some rights that have been
practically unheard of among its prominent social media peers,
legal experts and consumer advocates say.
Users who decline to accept Instagram's new privacy policy
have one month to delete their accounts, o r they will be bound
by the new terms. Another clause appears to waive the rights of
minors on the service. And in the wake of a class-action
settlement involving Facebook and privacy issues, Instagram has
added terms to shield itself from similar litigation.
All told, the revised terms reflect a new, draconian grip
over user rights, experts say.
"This is all uncharted territory," said Jay Edelson, a
partner at the Chicago law firm Edelson McGuire. "If Instagram
is to encourage as many lawsuits as possible and as much
backlash as possible then they succeeded."
Instagram's new policies, which go into effect Jan. 16, lay
the groundwork for the company to begin generating advertising
revenue by giving marketers the right to display profile
pictures and other personal information such as who users follow
in advertisements.
The new terms, which allow an advertiser to pay Instagram
"to display your username, likeness, photos (along with any
associated metadata)" without compensation, triggered an
outburst of complaints on the Web on Tuesday from users upset
that Instagram would make money from their uploaded content.
The uproar prompted a lengthy blog post from the company to
"clarify" the changes, with CEO Kevin Systrom saying the company
had no current plans to incorporate photos taken by users into
ads.
Instagram declined comment beyond its blog post, which
failed to appease critics including National Geographic, which
suspended new posts to Instagram. "We are very concerned with
the direction of the proposed new terms of service and if they
remain as presented we may close our account," said National
Geographic, an early Instagram adopter.
PUSHING BOUNDARIES
Consumer advocates said Facebook was using Instagram's
aggressive new terms to push the boundaries of how social media
sites can make money while its own hands were tied by recent
agreements with regulators and class action plaintiffs.
Under the terms of a 2011 settlement with the Federal Trade
Commission, Facebook is required to get user consent before
personal information is shared beyond their privacy settings. A
preliminary class action lawsuit settlement with Facebook allows
users to opt-out of being included in the "sponsored stories"
ads that use their personal information.
Under Instagram's new terms, users who want to opt-out must
simply quit using the service.
"Instagram has given people a pretty stark choice: Take it
or leave, and if you leave it you've got to leave the service,"
said Kurt Opsahl, a senior staff attorney with the Electronic
Frontier Foundation, a Internet user right's group.
What's more, he said, if a user initially agrees to the new
terms but then has a change of mind, their information could
still be used for commercial purposes.
In a post on its official blog on Tuesday, Instagram did not
address another controversial provision that states that if a
child under the age of 18 uses the service, then it is implied
that his or her parent has tacitly agreed to Instagram's terms.
"The notion is that minors can't be bound to a contract. And
that also means they can't be bound to a provision that says
they agree to waive the rights," said the EFF's Opsahl.
BLOCKING CLASS ACTION SUITS
While Facebook continues to be bogged in its own class
action suit, Instagram took preventive steps to avoid a similar
legal morass.
Its new terms of service require users with a legal
complaint to enter arbitration, rather than take the company to
court. It prohibits users from joining a class action lawsuit
unless they mail a written "opt-out" statement to Facebook's
headquarters in Menlo Park within 30 days of joining Instagram.
That provision is not included in terms of service for other
leading social media companies like Twitter, Google, YouTube or
even Facebook itself, and it immunizes Instagram from many forms
of legal liability, said Michael Rustad, a professor at Suffolk
University Law School.
Rustad, who has studied the terms of services for 157 social
media services, said just 10 contained provisions prohibiting
class action lawsuits.
The clause effectively cripples users who want to legally
challenge the company because lawyers will not likely represent
an individual plaintiff, Rustad argued.
"No lawyers will take these cases," Rustad said. "In
consumer arbitration cases, everything is stacked against the
consumer. It's a pretense, it's a legal fiction, that there are
remedies."
Instagram, which has 100 million users, allows consumers to
tweak the photos they take on their smartphones and share the
images with friends. Facebook acquired Instagram in September
for $715 million.
Instagram's take-it-or-leave-it policy pushes the envelope
for how social networking companies treat user privacy issues,
said Marc Rotenberg, the executive director of the Electronic
Privacy Information Center.
"I think Facebook is probably using Instagram to see how far
it can press this advertising model," said Rotenberg. "If they
can keep a lot of users, then all those users have agreed to
have their images as part of advertising."