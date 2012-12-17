SAN FRANCISCO Dec 16 Weeks before he accepted a
$1 billion buyout offer from Facebook Inc, Instagram CEO
Kevin Systrom had verbally agreed to a $525 million offer from
Twitter, according to a report in The New York Times citing
unnamed sources close to Twitter and Facebook.
Twitter executives were then shocked that Systrom went ahead
with the Facebook deal without giving them a chance to make a
counteroffer, the Times reported.
Systrom later told California state regulators under oath
that his company had not received any "formal offers or term
sheets" from potential buyers aside from Facebook, the Times
report said, adding that its sources said Twitter executives had
given Systrom a term sheet outlining the details of a proposed
deal.
A spokeswoman for Facebook declined comment. Twitter could
not be immediately reached for comment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ultimately acquired Instagram
after pushing through a cash-and-stock deal just weeks before
Facebook's May initial public offering. The transaction closed
in September at a $715 million valuation, reflecting Facebook's
stock drop since the offering.
Relations between Twitter, Instagram and Facebook have
soured since Facebook successfully swooped in on the photo
service. Earlier this month, Instagram shut off a functionality
that allowed Twitter to display Instagram pictures, while
Twitter has introduced its own photo color-filters to compete
with Instagram.