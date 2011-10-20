* Q4 EPS $0.05 vs est. $0.22

* Q4 revenue $99.1 vs est. $99.8 million (Follows alerts)

Oct 20 Insteel Industries Inc , which makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted fourth-quarter results below Wall Street estimates as demand for its products remained low due to ongoing weakness in the construction sector.

The company is yet to see signs of a pronounced recovery in its markets, Insteel said in a statement.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $1.0 million, or 5 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.6 million, or 9 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales for the fourth quarter increased 76.4 percent to $99.1 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 22 cents a share on revenue of $99.8 million according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Insteel Shares closed at $10.21 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)