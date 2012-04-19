* Q2 EPS $0.01 vs $0.15 last year
* Q2 rev up marginally at $87 mln
* Shipments down 6.4 pct
April 19 Insteel Industries Inc, which
makes steel wire reinforcing products, posted lower
second-quarter profit, hurt by higher raw material costs and
lower shipments.
January-March profit was $300,000, or 1 cent a share,
compared with $2.6 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago
period.
Net sales increased marginally to $87 million as average
selling prices rose 7 percent.
Shipments at the Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company,
which sells mainly to manufacturers of concrete products used in
non-residential construction, were down 6.4 percent.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 10 cents per
share on revenue of $92.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, valued at $201.3 million, closed at
$11.43 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)