BRIEF-HP says CEO Weisler's 2016 compensation was $28.7 mln versus $18.7 mln in 2015
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing
* Q3 EPS $0.05 vs est. $0.13
* Q3 rev down 5 percent
July 19 Insteel Industries Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as weak construction activity hurt demand for its steel wire reinforcing products.
The company, which mainly sells steel products for non-residential construction, expects challenging market conditions to continue depressing shipping volumes and pricing in the fourth quarter.
April-June profit fell to $900,000, or 5 cents per share, from $3.7 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5 percent to $93.6 million, while shipments declined 4.5 percent.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 13 cents per share on revenue of $95.10 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Mount Airy, North Carolina-based company's shares closed at $10.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* On February 16 co entered into a revolving credit agreement - SEC Filing