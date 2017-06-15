BRIEF-Malaysia's AirAsia says orders 14 additional A320ceo
* Group ceo says need to find more aircraft to expand our regional reach, actively sourcing from leasing market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kuala Lumpur newsroom)
June 15 Electronic broker Instinet LLC, a unit of Nomura Holdings Inc, named Scott Douglass as U.S. head of sales for its commission management services (CMS) business, based in New York.
Prior to joining Instinet, Douglass worked at Deutsche Bank as head of DBHub for North America, overseeing the bank's global CMS platform. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
* Farfetch will integrate JD payment, microcredit features (Adds comments, deal details and background)
PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.