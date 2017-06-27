June 27 Instinet Inc, the brokerage owned by Nomura Group, said it named Stuart Knowling CEO of Instinet Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong.

Knowling has been the COO of the company's Asia Pacific unit since 2010.

He replaces Tetsuhiro Nishi, who takes on a new role within Nomura as the head of execution services, Asia ex-Japan, also based in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/2ti3tkz). (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)