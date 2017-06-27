BRIEF-Unterberg Capital says engaging in discussions with Fusion Teleco management, board about board representation
June 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:
June 27 Instinet Inc, the brokerage owned by Nomura Group, said it named Stuart Knowling CEO of Instinet Asia Pacific based in Hong Kong.
Knowling has been the COO of the company's Asia Pacific unit since 2010.
He replaces Tetsuhiro Nishi, who takes on a new role within Nomura as the head of execution services, Asia ex-Japan, also based in Hong Kong. (bit.ly/2ti3tkz). (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
June 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc:
* Michael C. Ray reports 17.8 percent stake in Vera Bradley Inc as of June 19, 2017 - SEC filing
June 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday: