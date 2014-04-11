BRIEF-Aldar Properties to invest 1.9 bln dirhams in recurring revenue assets
* To invest AED 1.9 billion in recurring revenue assets on Yas and Reem Islands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 11 The investment arm of UK trade body the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and the Investment Management Association (IMA) are to merge to more effectively lobby on issues affecting asset managers.
The new group would have a stronger shared voice when dealing with a range of issues, said Daniel Godfrey, chief executive at the IMA.
"Conventional engagement by individual investors, or the existing mechanism for collective engagement have not been able to have the desired impact. And that's particularly where there are very big companies with a very diversified shareholder base," he said.
The new body would be able to create a "broader church" and be able to offer better and deeper assistance to asset managers, he added. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Steve Slater)
KIGALI, March 21 Rwanda's initial public offering of a 19.81 percent stake in I&M Bank attracted solid demand by investors, with the subscription rate at 209 percent, the finance ministry said on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Uwiringiyimana; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kim Coghill)
BEIJING, March 21 China this year may publish rules on outbound investment by Chinese firms that would spell out the sectors in which investing is encouraged and those where it is restricted, state media reported on Tuesday.