LONDON Oct 10 Britain has relaxed its visa rules to combat an acute shortage of actuaries triggered by the insurance industry's preparations for new European capital rules, recruitment firm ReThink Recruitment said on Monday.

The British government's Migration Advisory Committee last month added actuaries -- who specialise in assessing risk -- to its list of shortage occupations, making it easier to recruit them from outside the European Union, Rethink said.

Insurers have complained that a sharp rise in actuaries' average pay has inflated the cost of preparing for the EU's so-called Solvency II capital regime, scheduled to come into force in January 2013.

According to ReThink, actuaries' average pay has risen by about a quarter over the past year, with staff at director level earning up to 150,000 pounds ($234,000) a year.

The Association of British Insurers has put the cost of adapting to Solvency II at 100 million pounds for big multinational companies, while the Lloyd's of London insurance market has said it is on course to spend over 250 million pounds.

Evidence gathered by the Migration Advisory Committee suggests there has been a 30 to 40 percent increase in demand for actuaries, and newly qualified members of the profession now earn a starting salary of up to 55,000 pounds a year on average. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Will Waterman)