LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has
agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in
documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority
said on Friday.
"Admiral has agreed with the FCA to contact affected
customers who renewed their policies after 1 April 2017, who may
have received inaccurate information," the FCA said in a
statement.
"If affected customers choose to go to another insurer, they
will be able to cancel without penalty and will have their
premium refunded."
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)