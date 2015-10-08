* Solvency II adds to annuity capital charges
* EU insurers look to reinsure outside Europe
* L&G entering U.S. bulk annuity market
LONDON, Oct 8 Life insurers selling higher-risk
products like annuities are moving to reinsure or hedge this
business outside Europe to soften the impact of new capital
rules which could add hundreds of millions of pounds to their
costs.
The new European rules, known as Solvency II, which come
into force in January, will require European insurers to set
aside more capital against annuities, which give pensioners a
fixed income for life and are considered higher risk because
they are long-term products and people are living longer.
But insurers can cut the amount of capital they are required
to hold against annuities by reinsuring or hedging the risk.
Some companies, such as Legal & General, have already
done such reinsurance deals and more are expected.
This is expected to benefit insurers in the United States
and other countries outside Europe that sell the reinsurance.
But it is likely to hit European insurers, given the cost of the
reinsurance and, also, when life insurers offload risk via
reinsurance this can dent their share of any profits.
"The capital charges are high and that's driven by the
credit risk that comes with annuity transactions, as well as by
the longevity risk," Michel Abbink, partner in the actuarial
services practice at PwC, said.
"That has led some insurers to say 'if we want to be
competitive in this market, we need to transfer that risk'."
Annuities are a major source of income for British insurers
such as Legal & General and Prudential, with margins for
individual annuities as much as 10 times higher than for more
flexible drawdown pensions. Other European countries offering
annuities include Germany and the Netherlands.
The threat to profits from Solvency II's higher capital
requirements has spurred companies to hedge via reinsurance in
the United States or Bermuda, which are not subject to the new
European rules.
Legal & General has already moved to what it calls a
"capital-lite" model using reinsurance deals. Analysts say
Prudential and others are doing the same, with several more
reinsurance deals expected in the next few months.
L&G said in its half-year results it had reinsured 5.4
billion pounds of longevity risk and "selectively used asset
reinsurance" in bulk annuity deals it completed in the last 18
months. Insurers do bulk annuities deals to take on the risk of
defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
The winners from this are non-European insurers such as U.S.
firm Prudential Financial, which recently reinsured the
longevity of retirees insured by L&G's bulk annuity business in
a $3 billion deal.
Around half the $260 billion in bulk annuity and longevity
swap deals completed since 2007 in Britain, the U.S. and Canada
was reinsured, Amy Kessler, head of longevity reinsurance in the
retirement division of Prudential Financial, said.
"We expect to see this trend continue to grow because this
is sensible profitable business for life companies to write."
The new strategy has also been a boon for the banking and
legal firms which advise insurers.
"We are working on several very high value
transactions involving EU life insurers reinsuring annuity
business to reinsurers outside Europe," Martin Membery, partner
at law firm Sidley Austin, said.
Europe's new capital rules have even pushed Prudential to
consider moving its headquarters from Britain, according to a
Sunday Times report this week. Prudential said it regularly
looked at the structure of its business, when contacted by
Reuters.
Britain's largest insurer said in its annual report that a
10 percent increase in capital requirements for its UK annuity
business would cut its capital surplus by 600 million
pounds($916.20 million).
Barrie Cornes, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said a 23 percent
drop in UK life insurance shares since March was
partly a result of uncertainty about the impact of Solvency II.
The exact increase in costs from the new rules is still
unclear as big insurers await approval of "internal models" of
financial strength.
Britain is one of the world's most sophisticated markets for
bulk annuities. Sales of individual and bulk annuities in
Britain alone came to around 20 billion pounds last year,
including a record 13 billion in bulk annuity deals.
But this market is becoming more competitive, which means
insurers have to bear any extra costs themselves, rather than
passing it on to pensioners.
Another way to cope with the Solvency II capital costs is to
do bulk annuity deals outside the European Union. The U.S.
market is attractive as it is less mature and still only around
one-third of the size of the British market.
"The U.S. bulk annuity market is potentially similar in size
to the UK market, has little inflation linkage, and is likely to
be outside the scope of Solvency II," BoAML analysts said in a
client note.
L&G America last week completed its first U.S. bulk annuity
deal, for part of the pension scheme of the U.S. subsidiary of
Royal Philips. Chief executive Nigel Wilson said L&G planned to
be a "major participant" in this market.
($1 = 0.6549 pounds)
