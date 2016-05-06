BDO declines to replace PwC at Brazil's Oi restructuring case
SAO PAULO, April 7 Accounting firm BDO declined to replace PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the in-court restructuring of Brazilian carrier Oi SA, BDO said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON May 6 Tullett Prebon Plc announces appointment of Andrew Baddeley as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Paul Mainwaring who is standing down after nearly ten years as group finance director.
* Appointment of Baddeley as an executive officer of company is with immediate effect
Andrew will also join board of tullett prebon plc as an executive director with effect from 13 may 2016
Ashe Capital Management reports 10.15 pct passive stake in Appfolio Inc as of March 31