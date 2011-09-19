* $43 million settlement with miners and their families
* State sued after W.R. Grace sought bankruptcy protection
* About 1,400 people to receive payments
By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, Sept 19 A Montana judge has
approved a $43 million settlement for people sickened by
exposure to asbestos from a mine, with a large part of that
amount to be paid by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), court documents show.
The settlement resolves a lawsuit filed against Montana
over asbestos exposure at a W.R. Grace mine. Former miners and
their families had accused the state of failing to properly
oversee the mine or warn workers of dangers there.
The mine in Libby, Montana, produced vermiculite, used for
home insulation, potting soil conditioner and absorbent packing
material.
More than 70 percent of the vermiculite used in the country
over eight decades came from Libby -- and it was all
contaminated by asbestos deposits in the same mine, according
to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Miners originally sued W.R. Grace over their exposure to
asbestos, but after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
in 2001 the workers sued the state for failing to adequately
protect them, according to court documents.
About 1,400 people will receive payouts from the settlement
approved Sept. 8 by Montana District Court Judge Jeffrey M.
Sherlock, ending a decade-long legal battle.
The deal ends numerous cases and claims against Montana
"but expressly reserves their claims against all other
responsible parties," according to the agreement.
Many of the victims of asbestos exposure from the Libby
mine are now over 65, and others have since died of
asbestos-related diseases such as asbestosis and cancers like
mesothelioma, records show.
Because of the decades-long latency associated with
asbestos-related diseases, people continue to be diagnosed
decades after the mine closed, according to federal health
officials.
Montana officials conducted inspections of the mine in the
1950s and later years, but despite knowing the risk to miners
from asbestos dust, the state did not adequately warn workers
of those dangers, the Montana Supreme Court found in 2004.
To cover the $43 million settlement, the state of Montana
is using $26.8 million out of its self-insurance fund.
Montana's insurers, National Indemnity, Berkshire's
reinsurance unit, and Montana Insurance Guaranty Association
will pay $16.1 million and $100,000 respectively, according to
court documents.
Warren Buffet's Berkshire has been active in taking over
asbestos obligations from insurance companies in exchange for
huge up-front premiums.
Payments for victims range from $500 to nearly $61,000
each, legal records show.
In a separate order on Sept. 8, Sherlock ordered one-third
-- or $14.3 million -- to be paid out of the $43 million to
attorneys for the victims, who worked on contingency.
The W.R. Grace mine in Libby closed in 1990.
In 2008, the company agreed to set up a trust fund to pay
victims' health claims.
Attorneys for the victims and for Montana did not respond
to requests for comment.
(Additional reporting by Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by
Dave Zimmerman and Tim Dobbyn)