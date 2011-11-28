* Less than $2 bln between top 2 managers - IAM

* Industry AuM doubles over last two years - survey

Nov 28 BlackRock (BLK.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) topped the list of asset managers for the insurance industry in 2010, together managing nearly five times their closest competitor, according to a new survey released on Monday.

Insurance Asset Manager, a website that tracks the industry, said BlackRock managed $204.71 billion for insurance companies, against $202.9 billion for Deutsche Insurance Asset Management. Deutsche has placed that business under review for a possible sale. [ID:nL5E7MM4EC]

Wellington Management was a distant third, IAM said, with $81.57 billion under management.

In total, the site said U.S. investment firms managed $1.75 trillion for insurers as of the end of 2010, nearly twice what they managed at the end of 2008. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; editing by Gunna Dickson)