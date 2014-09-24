UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, Sept 24 UK watchdog the Competition and Markets Authority said on Wednesday it would ban agreements between price comparison websites and motor insurers that stop insurers from making their products available more cheaply on other online platforms.
But the CMA said in the final report of its investigation into private motor insurance that it could not find an effective remedy to the problem that the amount which at-fault insurers have to pay for temporary replacement cars provided to not-at-fault claimants is far greater than the cost. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources