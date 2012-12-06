By Myles Neligan
LONDON Dec 6 The Baltic Ace cargo vessel that
sank in the North Sea on Wednesday night is insured for between
$50 million and $60 million, two sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
The lead insurer for the vessel is Catlin, operator
of the biggest syndicate in the Lloyd's of London
market, the sources said on Thursday.
As lead insurer, Catlin's share of any claim would be
between 10 and 15 percent, with the remainder split between a
panel of other insurers, one of the sources said.
Catlin declined to comment.
As is common in the marine insurance market, the Baltic
Ace's cargo of 1,400 cars, mostly Mitsubishis, is insured
separately, as is any liability for environmental pollution or
personal injury.
Insurance against pollution or injury is provided by the
North of England Protection and Indemnity (P&I) club, one of a
network of specialist marine underwriters owned by the shipping
industry, two other sources said.
North of England P&I declined to comment.
At least five crew members died when the Baltic Ace sank
after colliding with a container ship, the Corvus J, on
Wednesday night. The Corvus J was damaged, but was able to
resume its route, officials said.
The Baltic Ace shipwreck will add to an already heavy claims
burden this year for the marine insurance industry, hit in
January by a loss of around $1 billion, one of its biggest ever,
after the Costa Concordia cruise liner ran aground off Italy.