* EIOPA says Bermuda mostly meets Solvency II criteria
* Bermuda reinsurers write 40 pct of EU prop cat risk -
EIOPA
* Also backs Switzerland, Japan regimes
LONDON, Oct 26 European insurance watchdog EIOPA
has said Bermuda's regulatory regime for big insurers mostly
complies with its own strict Solvency II rules, easing fears of
a mismatch that could have hindered Bermudian players' access to
the European market.
"EIOPA's advice is that Bermuda meets the criteria set out
in EIOPA's methodology for equivalent assessments under Solvency
II," EIOPA said on Wednesday in a submission to the European
Commission.
If Bermuda's regime had failed to win EIOPA's approval,
European insurers would have been unable to count the full value
of Bermudian reinsurance contracts towards their capital,
potentially deterring them from doing business on the island.
Bermuda, a major centre for the global reinsurance industry
thanks to its favourable tax regime, is home to reinsurers who
account for 40 percent of the European property catastrophe
reinsurance market, EIOPA said.
Bermuda-based insurers include Montpelier Re , Hiscox
, Catlin , Validus and Endurance .
EIOPA also said Switzerland and Japan's regulatory regimes
mostly complied with Solvency II, a set of rules aimed at
bolstering European insurers' capital expected to come into
force in 2014.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)