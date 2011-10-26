* EIOPA says Bermuda mostly meets Solvency II criteria

* Bermuda reinsurers write 40 pct of EU prop cat risk - EIOPA

* Also backs Switzerland, Japan regimes

LONDON, Oct 26 European insurance watchdog EIOPA has said Bermuda's regulatory regime for big insurers mostly complies with its own strict Solvency II rules, easing fears of a mismatch that could have hindered Bermudian players' access to the European market.

"EIOPA's advice is that Bermuda meets the criteria set out in EIOPA's methodology for equivalent assessments under Solvency II," EIOPA said on Wednesday in a submission to the European Commission.

If Bermuda's regime had failed to win EIOPA's approval, European insurers would have been unable to count the full value of Bermudian reinsurance contracts towards their capital, potentially deterring them from doing business on the island.

Bermuda, a major centre for the global reinsurance industry thanks to its favourable tax regime, is home to reinsurers who account for 40 percent of the European property catastrophe reinsurance market, EIOPA said.

Bermuda-based insurers include Montpelier Re , Hiscox , Catlin , Validus and Endurance .

EIOPA also said Switzerland and Japan's regulatory regimes mostly complied with Solvency II, a set of rules aimed at bolstering European insurers' capital expected to come into force in 2014. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Holmes)