LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - Insurance bonds have rallied strongly following the news that the European Central Bank will target senior paper from the sector as part of its corporate purchase programme.

While the ECB said in March that its expanded programme would target non-financial company bonds, there was speculation that the insurance sector could be added.

This provided a boost for insurers with a Talanx July 2026 rallying 37bp following the March ECB meeting, outperforming many bank bonds.

A 15-year bond issued by Allianz last week rallied 20bp on Thursday despite having priced 5bp through the curve, suggesting the ECB's decision had not been fully priced in.

"Insurance senior has gone nut nut. The market tone was already supportive but should be even more constructive on the back of this," said a FIG DCM banker.

However, the fact that the universe of insurance senior is relatively small (around 40bn) means it will likely play a minor role in the overall programme.

Bonds not eligible for the programme have also rallied strongly.

Subordinated insurance bonds for example were seen up to two points higher despite the fact that, like corporate hybrids, they do not qualify for the programme.

Sterling insurance paper and bonds of companies that aren't explicitly in the euro area have also benefited, added Gordon Shannon, a portfolio manager at TwentyFour Asset Management.

"If they're going to be buying everything else, it takes away supply so people turn to those instead."

The ECB will target bonds with an eligible rating up to 30-years in maturity and up to an issue share limit of 70%.

"They've cast the net pretty wide. In combination they're doing as much as they can to get themselves as big a universe as possible," added Shannon. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand)