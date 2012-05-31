* "Dysfunctional" competition inflates premiums - OFT
* Final decision on Competition Commission referral by
October
* Admiral shares down 7 pct, underperform FTSE 100
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, May 31 Britain's car insurers look set
to be investigated by anti-trust regulators after consumer
watchdog the Office of Fair Trading said "dysfunctional"
competition pushes up drivers' annual premiums by 225 million
pounds ($349 million).
Insurers jack up rivals' costs by referring accident victims
to replacement car firms and repair garages, for which they
receive a fee, instead of competing on price, the OFT said on
Thursday.
It provisionally referred the sector to the Competition
Commission and said it would make a final decision on a referral
by October.
Analysts said a Competition Commission inquiry would make an
outright ban on insurers earning referral fees more likely,
denting profit at Admiral, Britain's No.2 insurer and
more dependent on such sources of income than rivals.
"The uncertainty this announcement brings to the suitability
and sustainability of Admiral's business model is likely to hang
over the stock for months to come," Shore Capital analyst Eamonn
Flanagan said in a note.
Shares in Admiral, which makes about 60 percent of its
profit from referral fees and other revenue not directly related
to car insurance, were down 6.9 percent by 1420 GMT,
underperforming a 0.1 percent fall in the FTSE 100.
The OFT began probing the car insurance market in December
amid concern a lack of competition was contributing to soaring
premiums.
"Competition in this market does not appear to work well for
drivers," OFT Chief Executive John Fingleton said on Thursday.
"The focus that insurers have on gaining the competitive
edge through raising their rivals' costs means that drivers pay
more than they need to for their motor insurance policies."
Insurers of drivers involved in accidents they did not cause
earn fees from referrals to car hire firms that provide vehicles
at high rates and for longer than necessary, boosting the bill
paid by at-fault drivers' insurers, the OFT said.
Insurers of not-at-fault drivers further inflate
competitors' costs by earning fees from referrals to repair
garages.
The Association of British Insurers said a probe by the
Competition Commission should bring down costs and premiums.
"Regulation of all players in the market to tackle excessive
costs is needed," said ABI Director of General Insurance Nick
Starling. "For too long insurers have faced inflated rates for
credit hire cars and excessive hire periods that have led to
higher insurance premiums for customers."
British motor premiums jumped 12 percent between 2009 and
2010 as insurers sought to recoup a rise in personal injury
claims they blamed on the growing influence of "no win, no fee"
lawyers.
However, the industry has still paid out more in claims than
it has taken in premiums every year since 1994.
A potential Competition Commission probe comes as Britain's
biggest insurer, Royal Bank of Scotland's Direct Line
Group, is preparing for a stock market flotation pencilled in
for the second half of this year.
Other major British motor insurers include Aviva and
RSA.
($1 = 0.6438 pound)
