* Move will help curb "compensation culture" - Axa

* Admiral shares down 5 pct, heaviest FTSE 100 faller

* Admiral makes more money than rivals from such fees

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain said it would ban lawyers paying fees to people who refer accident victims to them, earning plaudits from insurers that say the practice has encouraged spurious claims and forced them to charge customers more.

"The 'no-win, no-fee' system is pushing us into a compensation culture in which middle men make a tidy profit which the rest of us end up paying through higher insurance premiums and prices," Justice Minister Jonathan Djanogly said in a statement announcing the ban.

Insurers said the move would temper a sharp rise in frivolous personal injury claims which contributed to a 35 percent rise in average car insurance premiums in the year to March.

"This is an important step in curbing the compensation culture which has been instrumental in inflating motor insurance premiums," said Paul Evans, CEO of French insurer Axa's UK division.

Shares in Admiral , which last month revealed fees from referring its own customers to personal injury lawyers generate 6 percent of its UK pretax profit, were down 5 percent by 0900 GMT, making them the heaviest FTSE 100 faller.

Analysts say that while other insurers also collect referral fees, Admiral makes more money from them than its rivals.

The move to outlaw the fees had been widely expected by the industry, with the Association of British Insurers describing a ban as "almost certain" last month. (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)