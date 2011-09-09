* Move will help curb "compensation culture" - Axa
* Admiral shares down 5 pct, heaviest FTSE 100 faller
* Admiral makes more money than rivals from such fees
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, Sept 9 Britain said it would ban lawyers
paying fees to people who refer accident victims to them,
earning plaudits from insurers that say the practice has
encouraged spurious claims and forced them to charge customers
more.
"The 'no-win, no-fee' system is pushing us into a
compensation culture in which middle men make a tidy profit
which the rest of us end up paying through higher insurance
premiums and prices," Justice Minister Jonathan Djanogly said in
a statement announcing the ban.
Insurers said the move would temper a sharp rise in
frivolous personal injury claims which contributed to a 35
percent rise in average car insurance premiums in the year to
March.
"This is an important step in curbing the compensation
culture which has been instrumental in inflating motor insurance
premiums," said Paul Evans, CEO of French insurer Axa's
UK division.
Shares in Admiral , which last month revealed fees
from referring its own customers to personal injury lawyers
generate 6 percent of its UK pretax profit, were down 5 percent
by 0900 GMT, making them the heaviest FTSE 100 faller.
Analysts say that while other insurers also collect referral
fees, Admiral makes more money from them than its rivals.
The move to outlaw the fees had been widely expected by the
industry, with the Association of British Insurers describing a
ban as "almost certain" last month.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)