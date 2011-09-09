* Move will help curb compensation culture - Axa

* Admiral shares down 4.7 pct, second-biggest FTSE 100 faller

* Admiral makes more money than rivals from such fees (Adds analyst, MoJ comment, background, updates shares)

By Myles Neligan

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain said it would ban lawyers paying fees to people who refer accident victims to them, earning plaudits from insurers that say the practice has encouraged spurious claims and forced them to charge customers more.

"The 'no-win, no-fee' system is pushing us into a compensation culture in which middle men make a tidy profit which the rest of us end up paying through higher insurance premiums and prices," Justice Minister Jonathan Djanogly said in a statement announcing the ban.

Insurers said the ban would temper a sharp rise in frivolous personal injury claims that prompted the industry to lift motor premiums by a third in the year to March as they attempted to recoup their losses.

"This is an important step in curbing the compensation culture which has been instrumental in inflating motor insurance premiums," said Paul Evans, CEO of French insurer Axa's UK division.

But shares in Admiral , which last month revealed 6 percent of its 2010 UK pretax profit came from referring its customers to personal injury lawyers, were down 4.7 percent by 1240 GMT, making them the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller.

Analysts say that while other insurers also collect referral fees, Admiral alone stands to lose more from the ban than it will gain in reduced injury claims.

"They all do it, but Admiral's much better at it," said Berenberg Bank analyst Peter Eliot.

A combination of rising claims expenses and competition have pushed British motor insurers into an underwriting loss every year since 1994.

Last year, the industry paid out 1.23 pounds for every pound in premium it took in, despite a steady rise in average rates.

Personal injury lawyers, who can earn 2,500 pounds ($4,017) for successful claims, pay up to 750 pounds per referral.

Banning referral fees without reducing lawyers' fixed fees will have no impact on the cost of car insurance, Axa's Evans said.

The ban will be enforced by regulators, but the government has not decided when it will take effect, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Justice said.

The move to outlaw referral fees had been widely expected by the industry, with the Association of British Insurers describing a ban as "almost certain" last month.

($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)