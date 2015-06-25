WASHINGTON, June 25 A global body of insurance regulators on Thursday unveiled the details of a new plan for capital standards for the biggest firms and asked for comments on the proposal from the industry.

Under the plan, the largest insurers would face two extra layers of capital requirements in addition to the so-called Basic Capital Requirements, a standard launched by the IAIS last year. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Emily Stephenson)