* New style insurance Tier 1 to emerge in 2015
* Investors undeterred by aggressive features
* HLA to focus on risk more than size
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Higher capital requirements and the
inclusion of more aggressive features on subordinated debt
instruments are unlikely to be a major hurdle for insurance
companies, which continue to be among investors' favourite
assets to hold.
Unlike banks, which have been under pressure to raise the
quality and quantum of capital in recent years, insurance
companies did not go through the same crisis and have had a
relatively easy ride and been under less stringent regulatory
pressures.
While the advent of Solvency II in Europe is moving the bar
higher and new global standards require insurance companies to
have higher levels of loss absorbing capital, the sector is
still favoured by investors.
"The insurance sector is attractive to investors due to its
strong credit quality, predictable cashflows and the relatively
good yield offered on hybrid debt instruments," said Fitch.
"This is not expected to change materially under the new
Solvency II regulatory framework."
Even the new-style Tier 1 instruments - which from January 1
2016 will start to resemble bank Additional Tier 1 deals and
have to include loss absorption features such as write-downs or
equity conversion - won't deter investors.
"New style insurance Tier 1 bonds are likely to be more
investible for mainstream fixed investors than bank AT1," said
Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit research at Aberdeen Asset
Management.
"The main difference is the coupon payments. On the
insurance side, coupons would only be turned off if the SCR
[Solvency Capital Requirement] was breached, which is a very low
probability event. This contrasts to the much higher chance of a
bank breaching its combined buffer or TLAC requirement and being
forced to turn off AT1 coupons."
Insurance companies will also be helped by the fact that
banks have been issuing AT1 debt since 2013.
"The establishment of the bank AT1 market over the past 18
months is helpful in terms of establishing an institutional
investor base," said Nik Dhanani, head of capital solutions at
HSBC.
"If the trigger for loss absorbency is based at 100% SCR
coverage or less, investors should be sufficiently comfortable
that it's remote enough for mainstream insurance companies who
are likely to operate significantly above this level."
He did add, however, that depending on the specific terms of
the instruments, there could be an incremental cost for
new-generation capital securities relative to legacy structures.
Market participants expect the cost for insurance companies
selling new-style instruments to be closer to what European
banks are having to pay for new-style AT1 deals.
For example, HSBC's euro AT1 was quoted at a 5.25% yield to
call, some 2% higher than where Allianz's recent perpetual deal
that does not include any of the new loss absorbing features was
quoted.
LIMITED NEEDS
The other factor working in their favour is that insurance
companies have relatively limited financing needs compared to
the billions of subordinated debt that banks are expected to
raise.
One DCM banker estimated the amount of new debt from
European insurance companies at between 40bn and 70bn
depending on individual Solvency Coverage Ratios, although
others were more hesitant to name a number.
"We will see insurance Tier 1 issuance, but it won't be the
dominant form," said Jake Atcheson, head of insurance DCM at
Citigroup.
"There will be significantly lower supply than from banks."
The solvency capital requirement has not yet been finalised.
That will be a key factor in determining the supply of Tier 1
and Tier 2 bonds, Atcheson added.
Even changes that will require globally systemically
important insurers (G-SIIs) to meet a higher loss absorption
requirement (HLA) on top of the basic capital requirements (BCR)
in 2019 are unlikely to trigger a wave of new deals.
The BCR is relatively low, equivalent to 75% of the average
capital requirement for G-SIIs under existing rules in their
home market, according to Fitch.
HLA, to be finalised in 2015, will focus more on risk than
purely size, potentially imposing tougher standards on things
like credit default protection, variable annuities and newer
product lines with shorter pricing and performance track
records.
"We do not expect any insurers to breach the requirements or
to have to raise fresh capital due to the long time they will
have to prepare and their strong existing capital levels, which
are substantially above current minimum requirements," Fitch
said.
(Reporting By Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)