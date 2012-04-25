LONDON, April 25 A three-year rise in British
car insurance prices has come to a halt, a closely-watched
survey found, weighed by a fresh profusion of cheap deals from
insurers keen to expand their market share.
British drivers pay, on average, 1,542 pounds ($2,500) for a
year's comprehensive insurance, unchanged from January, and up
by just 3 percent over the year as a whole, according to the
survey from insurer and roadside recovery group AA on Wednesday.
That compares with increases of up to 40 percent between
2010 and 2011 as insurers hiked their prices to protect
themselves against a surge in claims driven by the growing
influence of "no win, no fee" lawyers.
The government has taken steps to stem the rise in claims,
including a ban on lawyers paying referral fees to those who
pass on the names of accident victims to them.
The AA said that while legislative changes should help curb
the rise in claims, motor insurers' costs were still rising at
about 10 percent a year, putting the industry under pressure to
resume increasing their prices.
"The industry is still having to deal with fraud as well as
increasing numbers of personal injury claims, despite the number
of crashes on Britain's roads falling," said Simon Douglas, the
AA's Director of Insurance.
Analysts said the flattening of premium rates was bad news
for motor insurers grappling with intense competitive pressures
and facing regulatory probes into lucrative alternative sources
of income such as supplying customers with replacement vehicles.
Britain's biggest motor insurers are Royal Bank of Scotland
, owner of Direct Line Group, Admiral, Aviva
and RSA.
($1 = 0.6192 pound)
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)