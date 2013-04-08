April 8Choosing professional liability insurance
is often a daunting process for financial advisory firms,
leading many to gloss over the fine print or skimp on coverage.
That can prove to be a costly misstep.
Coverage limits and exceptions may be tricky to decipher.
What's more, steep premiums may tempt some firms to buy cheaper,
less comprehensive coverage.
But making a mistake can ultimately leave brokerages and
other investment advisory firms holding the bag for hefty legal
expenses if problems with regulators crop up or clients sue.
A federal court ruling that recently went against David
Lerner Associates, a New York-based brokerage, illustrates what
could go wrong if a firm fails to line up proper coverage.
Judge Joseph Bianco of the U.S. District Court for the
Eastern District of New York found that the firm's policy from
the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co did not cover claims
stemming from performance of "professional services," according
to a March 29 opinion. The company is a unit of the Philadelphia
Insurance Cos, which is owned by Tokio Marine Holdings Inc
.
As a consequence, the court said the insurer had no
obligation to pay for the firm's legal defense in a class action
lawsuit and separate regulatory action that led to a $12 million
settlement to customers who bought into a $2 billion real estate
investment trust.
In essence, the court said the Lerner firm's responsibility
to conduct due diligence on the REITs it sold - which regulators
and plaintiffs said was not adequate - was a type of
"professional service" excluded by the coverage. The insurance
covered only misdeeds by company officials.
Philadelphia Indemnity declined to comment. A Lerner
spokesman said the firm is considering whether to appeal.
It is uncertain whether Lerner misunderstood its policy or
it was simply trying to save money. What's clear is that many
small brokerages face challenges when selecting coverage.
THE BASICS
Securities industry rules require brokerages to buy a
fidelity bond, insurance that protects customer assets in
limited circumstances, such as employee theft.
But it will not cover legal expenses for regulatory actions
or rulings to pay customers in arbitration and court cases, said
Joel Beck, a Lawrenceville, Georgia, lawyer who advises
brokerages on regulatory issues.
That is when a type of policy known as errors and omissions
coverage, or professional liability insurance, can help. While
no policy is air-tight, some cover more than others.
Make no mistake, brokerages that commit fraud or illegal
acts should not expect any slack. "No one is going to insure you
for your own deliberate conduct," said Matthew Farley, a lawyer
for Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP who advises brokerages on
regulatory issues.
But other areas are less clear-cut, and sparring with an
insurer in court after a firm rings up big legal fees is no way
to determine what is covered. Legal defense bills for a
regulatory enforcement action can set a firm back $500,000 or
more, say lawyers. And fighting a class-action can run into the
millions - that does not even account for any damage awards.
Certain policies make a poor fit for some firms. They may
exclude, for example, coverage for selling privately traded
securities, said Jessica Thayer, senior vice president at
Theodore Liftman Insurance Inc, a Boston-based insurance broker.
Brokerages may also need to ask insurers to change certain
boilerplate language, Thayer said. The standard policy, for
example, may not spell out that the insurance pays for defense
costs through the final outcome of a legal proceeding. In many
cases, insurers will agree, she said.
CHEAP IS DEAR
Some firms find insurance contracts so puzzling they decide
to skip professional liability coverage altogether.
For other small brokerages - typically those with 100
brokers or less - high premiums and limits on coverage can
deter them from buying insurance, said Frank Vento, head of the
investment management practice for Marsh Inc, a global insurance
broker and unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos.
Premiums for $1 million of coverage - the minimum a firm
should consider - vary depending on many factors but can run as
high as $50,000 per year, said Vento. Even then, firms usually
have to pick up the first $100,000 of legal defense costs. Some
small brokerages are not able to get coverage, depending on
factors such as previous insurance claims, Vento said.
Premiums generally cost less for registered investment
advisers (RIAs), which typically charge a flat fee for services
based on a client's assets under management.
RIAs that manage $1 billion or less can pay under $20,000 a
year for coverage because their work is typically less risky
than selling individual securities, Vento said.
That's because RIAs must recommend what is in their clients'
best interests, whereas brokers can recommend what is "suitable"
based on factors such as risk tolerance and age. But what is
"suitable" may not turn out to be best for clients, leading to
more frequent claims against brokers, say lawyers.
Some smaller firms often cut corners by buying only a policy
that covers misdeeds by the management, known as directors and
officers liability insurance, instead of professional liability
coverage for the firm's actions, said Vento. But the potential
savings of tens of thousands of dollars will not matter if
coverage does not kick in when a problem crops up.
Last week's court ruling against David Lerner Associates
spotlights those limits. The firm had directors and officers
insurance but not professional liability coverage for the
matters at issue in its legal woes, its spokesman said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lauren Young, Frank
McGurty and Richard Chang)