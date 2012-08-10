Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Aug 10 U.S. crop insurers have already paid out $822 million in indemnities this season, but it is still far too early to tell how large the industry's losses will ultimately be, National Crop Insurance Services said on Friday.
The trade group issued the estimate in response to the latest USDA crop report, showing the worst drought in half a century has slashed corn and soybean crops.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.