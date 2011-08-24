NEW YORK Aug 23 The earthquake that struck
Virginia and rattled the Eastern United States on Tuesday caused
less than $100 million in insured losses, catastrophe modeling
company Eqecat said.
Eqecat said the relatively weak nature of the earthquake kept
losses from being worse. Had the quake been a magnitude 7 instead
of a roughly magnitude 6 temblor, insured losses would have been
more than 20 times higher, it said.
The company, whose models are used by insurance companies to
predict losses and plan coverage, said its data suggest minor
damage would be more common in the affected areas than significant
structural damage.
Disastrous earthquakes around the world have rocked the
insurance industry in the last few months; prices have started
turning higher after years of declining rates for coverage. The
March quake in Japan alone caused tens of billions of dollars in
insured losses and hundreds of billions in economic losses.
