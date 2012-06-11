(In third bullet point, corrects to 'defined benefit pensions',
from 'defined contribution pensions')
* Top 20 insurers' capital reserves double required level
* Solvency has "started slightly to decrease" - EIOPA
* Low rates hit funding for defined benefit pensions
LONDON, June 11 European insurers' solvency is
deteriorating because of persistently low interest rates and
market turmoil triggered by the euro zone debt crisis, the
region's insurance regulator said on Monday.
Europe's top 20 insurers are in good overall financial
health with average capital reserves at 200 percent of the
required minimum, but their solvency ratios have "started
slightly to decrease," EIOPA said in its twice-yearly financial
stability report.
Insurers generate income to make payments to their customers
by investing in bonds and equities, and the sector has suffered
a drop in revenue as rock-bottom interest rates have dragged
down yields on high-quality government debt.
The industry has also taken a hit to its capital reserves
because of a sharp fall in the value of lower grade debt and
equities amid the escalating euro zone crisis.
Insurers' ability to withstand the low interest rate
environment could be undermined by "a failure of governments to
stabilise their fiscal situations or a disruptive unwinding of
currency risk," EIOPA warned.
While a 100-billion-euro ($125 billion) bailout agreement
for Spain's banks at the weekend boosted markets on Monday,
fears remain that crisis-hit Greece could be forced out of the
euro if anti-austerity parties win its June 17 election.
EIOPA also said low interest rates were weighing heavily on
defined benefit pension schemes, whose payouts depend solely on
the performance of the funds in which they invest.
Europe's 20 biggest insurers include Allianz, Axa
, Generali, and Prudential.
The Stoxx 600 European insurance index was 1.6
percent higher at 1200 GMT, still down 15 percent compared with
a year ago.
(Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by Mark Potter)