* Draft law to cost insurers 730 mln euros
* Expected to come into force in 2015
* Disclosure of minimal benefit on general insurance, says
ABI
LONDON, July 3 Insurance salesmen would have to
tell their customers whether they receive commission payments
under a European Union proposal aimed at encouraging consumers
to seek impartial advice, making it less likely that they buy
unsuitable policies.
The measure would cost insurers about 730 million euros
($919 million), but this would be outweighed by increased sales
and a drop in the number of life insurance contracts that are
cancelled early, the European Commission said on Tuesday.
The changes will "pave the way for increased consumer trust
in reliable, helpful sources of information, resulting in a
greater number of safer and more informed insurance product
purchases", the commission said in a statement.
Insurance sellers are currently under no obligation to
reveal their relationship to the underwriter or how they are
paid in 21 of the EU's 27 member countries.
This has fostered a lack of trust in the insurance market,
the commission said, citing a poll by insurer Aviva, in
which 50 percent of consumers said that they relied on personal
recommendations rather than professional advice when buying
cover.
The Association of British Insurers (ABI), which represents
Europe's biggest insurance market, said that consumers had
little to gain from forcing sellers of home or car insurance to
reveal their commission payments.
"While the ABI is supportive of disclosure, there is no
evidence of existing consumer detriment, and minimal future
benefit, to warrant disclosure of commission on general
insurance products," it said in a statement.
The draft EU law, expected to come into force in 2015, would
also align rules governing the sale of investment products
packaged as life insurance policies with the tougher standards
applied to pure investment contracts.
