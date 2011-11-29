* Four insurers currently rated 'AAA' by Fitch
* Agency says could keep 'AAA' with U.S. downgrade
Nov 29 The four "AAA"-rated U.S. insurance
companies will not be placed on negative outlook, even though
the U.S. sovereign outlook has been cut to negative, Fitch
Ratings said on Tuesday.
The four are all privately held or are mutual associations:
New York Life [NYLIN.UL], Northwestern Mutual [NMLIC.UL], TIAA
[TIAAG.UL] and USAA.
Fitch said each company had strong liquidity and capital
that was independent of government support, and therefore there
was no need to lower their outlooks.
"Furthermore, in the event of a future U.S. sovereign
downgrade, we believe it would be reasonable for the four 'AAA'
companies to maintain ratings potentially one to two notches
higher than the U.S. government's rating," Fitch said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Ted Kerr)