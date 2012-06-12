* Combined ratios could deteriorate by 3 to 6 pct - analysts
* 39 flood alerts in force - Environment Agency
* Talks on cover for high-risk areas "constructive" - ABI,
govt
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, June 12 British insurers face big claims
for flooding after the heavy rainfalls across the country this
month, making it harder for them to hit profit targets and
potentially forcing them to raise premium rates for consumers,
analysts said on Tuesday.
Hundreds of people were evacuated in west Wales at the
weekend after floods swamped caravan parks and homes, and scores
more were hit by smaller inundations in parts of England,
according to media reports.
More flooding is expected amid forecasts for continued rain,
with 39 flood alerts in force across England and Wales as of
Tuesday, Britain's Environment Agency said.
Some insurers could miss their underwriting profit targets
for the year because of a surge in flood-related claims, said
Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard.
"The recent rain and associated flooding are likely to lead
to significant claims for UK insurers," Barnard wrote in a note
on Tuesday, estimating that the industry's overall combined
ratio of costs and claims to revenue could deteriorate by three
to six percentage points.
Aviva and RSA, Britain's biggest home
insurers, have combined ratio targets of 97 percent and 95
percent respectively and insurers are likely to push through
price increases for home insurance in an effort to recoup
flood-related payouts.
"The overall impact of this will almost certainly be further
premium rises for policyholders as insurers seek to recover the
losses they have made," said Deloitte partner Ian Clark.
Britain has been hit by several bouts of severe flooding in
the last 10 years, with one outbreak in the summer of 2007
costing insurers about 3 billion pounds ($4.66 billion).
The latest inundations come as the industry holds talks with
government over ways of providing affordable insurance to homes
in high-risk areas after an existing agreement between the two
sides expires in June next year.
Under that deal, insurers have agreed to provide affordable
cover to homes in flood-prone regions in return for a government
commitment to spend billions upgrading flood defences.
The industry wants this to be replaced with a reinsurance
scheme, dubbed Flood Re, which would take on some of its flood
risk in return for an annual premium, and which would rely on a
taxpayer-funded backstop in the event of extreme flooding.
Officials at Britain's Department for Environment, Food and
Rural Affairs and the Association of British Insurers described
the talks as "constructive."
Flood Re is modelled on Pool Re, a government-backed
reinsurance scheme designed to cover commercial property
insurers against terrorism-related claims.
The Association of British Insurers has warned that 200,000
homes in flood-prone regions could be left without cover if a
new arrangement is not put in place by June 2013.
($1=0.6432 British pounds)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)