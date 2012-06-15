* Insurers not offering coverage, though
* Existing policies may not even cover Greek situation
By Ben Berkowitz
June 15 Companies are clamoring for some kind of
insurance protection in case Greece leaves the euro and sticks
them with devalued drachmas, but brokers say the uncertainty
around Sunday's election has made that coverage unavailable of
late - and it may not be obtainable any time soon, either.
With the outcome so difficult to forecast, most insurers are
unwilling to offer coverage to protect against being stuck with
a currency that cannot be converted, brokers said.
"In this business, when there is an election, it's very
standard for underwriters to sit back and say 'let's wait and
see what happens,'" said Corina Monaghan, vice president of
political risk for Aon Risk Solutions.
Her group has been flooded with phone calls over the last
month from companies looking for some kind of currency coverage
- too late, in most cases.
Many clients have given up on protecting against Greece
risk, and are instead thinking about other potential European
trouble.
"I think people are more concerned with what's happening in
Spain," said John Lavelle of the trade credit and political risk
group at Willis Group.
Greeks go to the polls in a repeat national election on
Sunday that could decide whether Greece stays in the euro or
heads down a path that could see it ejected from the single
currency, spreading turmoil across global financial markets.
A potential euro exit falls into a gray area between
political risk insurance, which covers companies from losses
from insurrections, and trade credit insurers, which covers
exporters to Greece if a currency devaluation or other event
leaves the nation's importers unable to pay for goods.
Political risk coverage is hard to obtain now, but so is
trade credit protection - top insurers have already suspended
coverage for shipments to Greece because of the risk of a euro
exit.
Even those companies that already have political risk
policies may end up receiving little help from their insurance,
experts said.
"It's hard to see how political risk insurance would cover
the euro going away," said John Vasily, partner and co-chair of
the financial institutions group at law firm Debevoise &
Plimpton LLP in New York. "It is good to cover risks known at
the time you take out the policy, but in my experience political
risk insurance doesn't truly cover unknown events."
Coverage against political risk is a relatively small corner
of the insurance market. Some brokers estimate that companies
globally have purchased less than $1 billion of coverage for
Greek risk.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz in Boston and Jed Horowitz in New
York; Editing by Dan Wilchins and Matthew Lewis)